Pr Mondo Mugisha kicks Satan out of Kenya

This is no surprise. Pr Mugisha is a remarkable man. He reportedly lost twenty- seven kilograms within thirteen months by looking at his overly generous helpings of food and said, “Not today, Lucifer!”

Recently, he was seen making Christian penitents collapse like they had sipped something that tastes like baby oil at a Diddy Party.

Also read: Mondo Mugisha attacked by fellow pastors over tithing comments

Standing on a burgundy-red carpet, wearing blindingly red trousers and a black t-shirt, he was seen casting demons out of kneeling worshippers. Amidst the Boom- shakalaka! Boom-shakalaka! of churchgoers speaking tongues, he commanded Satan to leave a seemingly possessed man.