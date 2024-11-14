Officials deny vote rigging allegations in Kisoro by-election

Social media videos showing purported vote rigging sparked concerns, but the DRDC categorically denied the claims, calling them baseless and harmful to the democratic process.

“There is a video which has been circulating on all social media platforms from as early as 6:00 am this morning purported to be vote rigging in Kisoro district," he stated.

"I want to state as follows: The person who sent that video is an enemy of peace and democracy in Kisoro and Uganda as a whole,” Tukamuhebwa said.

He assured the public that the elections were proceeding peacefully across all 322 polling stations, secured by police constables, and that there was no military police presence in the district, contrary to what the video suggested.

Tukamuhebwa urged citizens to disregard the video and treat it as misinformation intended to undermine the integrity of the electoral process.

Circulating video sparks public outcry

The video in question shows a woman confronting individuals dressed in military attire, accusing them of possessing pre-ticked ballots.

The footage led to widespread public concern over the fairness of the by-election, with allegations of vote rigging casting a shadow over the polling process.

However, the DRDC’s statement sought to restore confidence, emphasising that no such incidents had been reported or verified by district intelligence sources.

In the race

The Kisoro by-election, prompted by the death of the former Woman MP Hon. Sarah Nyirabashitsi Mateke in September, featured six candidates competing for the seat:

Rose Kabagyeni (NRM): The ruling party's candidate and a former Woman MP.

(NRM): The ruling party’s candidate and a former Woman MP. Akifeza Grace Ngabirano (Independent): An independent candidate with NRM affiliations.

Zubedi Sultan Salim (NUP): Representing the National Unity Platform.

Juliet Musanase (FDC): The Forum for Democratic Change candidate.

Chimpaye Aisha (People's Progress Party).

(People’s Progress Party). Mable Ingabire (UPC): The Uganda People’s Congress representative.

Election Oversight

As voting concludes, the Electoral Commission and local authorities are monitoring the situation to ensure the integrity of the results.

The by-election’s outcome will determine the new Woman MP for Kisoro, filling the vacancy left by Hon. Mateke’s passing.