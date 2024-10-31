Bobi Wine, Salim Tana urge Kisoro to cast vote of defiance

Accompanied by NUP President Bobi Wine, Tana passionately called on residents to make their dissatisfaction known at the ballot box. Her message was clear: Kisoro deserves better.

“This is our time to change something,” Tana declared to an enthusiastic crowd.

Criticising the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), she highlighted the district’s lack of infrastructure development, specifically the poor state of roads.

“We are tired of their lies and bad roads. Make sure when you go to that ballot box, you are sending a message of defiance,” she urged.

Tana further pointed out that opposition-represented districts have seen more government attention, adding, “If we are tired of being despised, we have to change.”

Bobi Wine echoed Tana’s sentiments, emphasising the importance of the by-election for the community.

“I urge you to remind people, house to house, that we are sending Tana to Parliament so that the voice of Kisoro can be heard,” he said.

He criticised the government, stating, “The president doesn’t care about you. He cares only about his family. We want a country where everybody is equal.”

The election roadmap

The Kisoro District Woman MP seat fell vacant following the death of Sarah Nyirabashitsi Mateke, the State Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs, who passed away from a heart attack on September 7, 2024.

The by-election is scheduled for November 14.

Historically, Kisoro has been one of the NRM’s strongest support bases.

Often during elections, the term “ijana kwijana,” is used by politicians to imply the district’s consistent near-100% support for the ruling party.

The upcoming election will test whether this loyalty remains steadfast or if growing frustrations will lead to a shift.