PHOTOS: Looks of NUP's Salim Tana stun netizens, who is she?

At approximately 29 years old, according to online sources, Salim Tana previously ran for the Kisoro Municipality MP seat in the 2021 elections but was unsuccessful. Netizens who are familiar with her background recall her father, Salim Tana, as a respected figure who contributed significantly to his community.

One netizen commented, "Her father was a very good man. RIP Salim Tana." Another added, "Her father was a good man; he mentored people in football, and now we have Bobosi and her brother, who plays in the Uganda Premier League."

Introducing her to the public, NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi, known as Bobi Wine, said: "Behold the National Unity Platform @NUP_Ug’s flag-bearer for Kisoro District Woman MP, comrade Sultana Salim (Tana)!"

When she ran in 2021, talent development was a major focus of her campaign. Her manifesto included the pledge: "Talent development and nurturing is at the core of #TeamTana's manifesto. As a servant leader and the incoming Member of Parliament for Kisoro Municipality, I pledge to advance talent development, enabling young, talented people to secure livelihoods. Promoting sports like football, volleyball, and netball for boys and girls in Kisoro District by initiating tournaments is essential. It’s unfortunate that we don’t have any team playing in the Uganda Premier League, despite the talent in Kisoro."

She also emphasised the need to empower cooperatives, stating: "Empowering cooperative groups (Ibibiina) will help the people of Kisoro District, especially in Kisoro Municipality, raise capital to start small and medium enterprises, improving their standard of living."

Meanwhile, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has endorsed Rose Kabagyeni as their candidate, while the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party has put forward Juliet Musanase.