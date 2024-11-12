Museveni takes in scenic Kisoro views en-route to campaign rally

Photos shared online captured the President, dressed in a bright yellow shirt, gesturing on an empty, paved road, with the lush, terraced hills as his backdrop.

Earlier, in Ntungamo district, Museveni stopped to interact with a group of residents eager to voice their concerns.

One resident requested funding for a pair of football goalposts for local tournaments, estimating the cost at Shs 1 million per post, which he granted.

The President, accompanied by his wife Janet, also inquired whether residents had received funds from the Parish Development Model and how they were using it.

He was particularly pleased with a resident who invested the funds in modern coffee farming techniques.

Campaigning for NRM Candidate in Kisoro

The President then proceeded to Muramba Primary School in Kisoro, where he was warmly welcomed by hundreds of National Resistance Movement (NRM) supporters.

There, he joined Mrs Rose Kabagyenyi, the NRM candidate in the upcoming by-election for the district’s Woman MP seat, to campaign for votes.

The residents of Kisoro district are set to head to the polls on Thursday, November 2024, to elect a new District Woman Representative to Parliament and other local government councillors.