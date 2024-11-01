Museveni brands obesity a sin as he opens All Saints Cathedral

The Head of State called on the Christians to keep their bodies untainted by being healthy and avoiding intoxicants such as alcohol.

Quoting the holy scripture from 1Corrithians 6:19 which describes the bodies of believers as the “Temple of the Holy Spirit,” Museveni said maintaining bodily purity is paramount for all Christians.

As such, he advised the believers to steer clear of practices that may corrupt their bodies such as alcohol, prostitution and even gluttony.

He noted that overeating results in obesity which could be considered a sin.

“If our bodies are the temple of the Lord, we must really take good care of them,” he said.

“We must make sure they suffer no hunger, take no alcohol, no prostitution and no obesity as this too is a sin”

President Museveni was speaking at the opening and consecration of All Saints Cathedral in Nakasero, which has been undergoing construction since 2011.

The new magnificent cathedral incorporates a contemporary design with elements of traditional African architecture.

It boasts ample seating capacity, state-of-the-art audio-visual systems, and facilities for various church activities which include four chapels, offices, and a 45-meter bell tower.

President Museveni, who was accompanied by his wife Janet, rallied the Anglican church leadership to take on the task of transforming Uganda through the good guidance of believers.

“The USA was built by Puritans who came from Europe they had a lot of discipline and zeal. You the Christians, if you really follow the example of Jesus you can do a lot for this country,” he said.

Museveni and his family contributed Shs 100 million to the church and another Shs 1 billion from his office.