Museveni reveals managers of his family estate

In a statement justifying the impending rationalisation of the Uganda Coffee Development Authority, Museveni delved into details of how he has appointed his children to run his expansive family estate which entails mostly cattle ranches in different parts of the country.

In the 1960s, his father, Mzee Amos Kaguta, managed the family property in Rwakitura, with Museveni serving as his assistant.

Over the years, as the family properties expanded, Museveni explained that it became necessary to separate ownership from management due to the growing complexity.

Today, he says, the family estate is managed under a structure where each farm, including Rwakitura, Kisozi, and Irenga, has its own manager.

Museveni’s children have also taken on roles within this framework.

His son, Muhoozi, served as Managing Director before leaving for further training in Sundhurst. His daughter-in-law (Muhoozi’s wife Charlotte briefly held the position before she was replaced by the President’s last-born, Kinini Kyaremeera Museveni who still serves as Managing Director.

She is helped by professional managers overseeing daily operations for each location.’

Museveni emphasised the importance of a professional Board of Directors, tasked with appointing managers and assessing performance to ensure growth and profitability.

He noted that the role of the board and management teams aligns with the principles of modern business structures, where the responsibilities of owners, managers, and directors are distinct.

This system, he suggested, mirrors effective business practices worldwide, even within state-run entities in socialist economies.

The President’s comments, initially made in the context of a debate on rationalising Uganda’s Coffee Development Authority, reflect his belief that professionalised management is essential for sustainable business growth.