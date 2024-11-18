Ministry to spend 7 billion on education reforms

However, the A-Level review process is beset by logistical and financial issues, so students transitioning from the revised lower secondary curriculum to Senior Five will continue under the extant A-Level curriculum.

Filbert Baguma General Secretary of the Uganda National Teachers’ Union (UNATU) advised more haste, less speed in the review process.

“Teachers only hear about the abridged curriculum in the media. We haven’t been formally informed about what will be taught. The government must handle this carefully to ensure learners are not disadvantaged,” Baguma said.

Similarly, the Uganda Professional Science Teachers’ Union says they are out of the loop on the subject of curriculum changes, yet they will be instrumental in its implementation.

Ministry of Education spokesperson Dennis Mugimba allayed any stakeholder concerns, explaining that the revisions are for the good of the education system.

“We have streamlined the content, making it more concise’’ Mugimba stated

He adds that seven billion Uganda shillings have been earmarked for the effective rollout of the abridged curriculum.

“Teachers will receive training on the competency-based approach, similar to what is currently used in O-Level. Students transitioning from Senior Four will continue their studies without disruption,” Mugimba revealed.

Reform Agenda

The Ministry of Education and Sports expressly aims at improving access to quality education for all Ugandan learners, areas such as school infrastructure, teacher training, and curriculum development are to be addressed accordingly.

Uganda kicked off the process of curriculum development several years ago with a prime eye on ensuring the relevance and alignment of the country’s education system with the demands of the 21st century.