UNEB wants Shs. 6.5 billion for meals

At the moment, UNEB’s budget stands at 10.2 billion, with a shortfall of Shs16.7 billion. UNEB is also seeking an extra Shs4.6 billion to enhance marking fees for examiners.

Parliament's Committee on Education and Sports will investigate the examiner-to-examinee ratio with a view to addressing any personnel shortages by ensuring proper compensation.

Allied to this, UNEB also requires Shs1.3 billion to improve security features on result slips issued to learners.

This outlay embraces ICT consumables for processing and printing examinations while reflecting sustained inflationary pressures.

Additionally, the Ministry of Education and Sports wants Shs30.2 billion to facilitate the orderly takeover of 100 secondary schools previously run by communities and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), which have proven unequal to the financial challenge of managing them. On top of that, Shs6.4 billion is needed to support 100 primary schools.

On the Ministry of Education’s initiatives, parliament’s Committee on Education and Sports has been brought up to speed on plans to acquire schools nationwide, with each secondary school costing Shs300 million, and each primary school requiring Shs64 million, totaling Shs36.3 billion.

However, these funds are not included in the ministry's national budget for 2024/2025.

The acquisition of schools is a departure from the Ministry’s vision.

This vision states that “The [Education and Sports] sector is run on a principle of promoting public and private partnerships at all levels and the private sector has played significant roles in the provision of education services, especially at the post-primary and tertiary education levels.”

In view of the private sector failing to play a significant role in the provision of education services, this vision has been de-operationalized.

“We aim to align with Uganda’s National Development Plan III and the Education Sector Strategic Plan, which prioritises skills development, technological advancement, and inclusivity,” said Josephine Kavutse, on the Ministry’s X handle.