Ham Kiggundu is not above the law - Minister speaks out on Owino floods

The Minister of State for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Hon Kyofatogabye Kabuye, has dismissed claims of impunity in Kampala, stating that no one, including prominent businessman Hamis Kiggundu, is above the law.

His comments follow public outrage over the recent floods in Owino market, which many attribute to construction activities atop the Nakivubo water channel.

“There is nothing like impunity because nobody is above the law, neither is Ham or any other person,” Kabuye said.

The Minister further criticised the practice of allowing public spaces like wetlands and channels to be included in land titles, calling it a failure in planning and oversight.

He added, “When you look at that Nakivubo Channel, shockingly it is under Ham International management.”

Floods Spark Public Anger

The controversy escalated after a heavy downpour caused severe flooding in Kampala’s St Balikuddembe (Owino) market.

The floodwaters damaged traders’ goods, leading to big losses.

Videos of the devastation quickly went viral on social media, sparking widespread anger among Ugandans, many of whom blamed businessman Hamis Kiggundu for obstructing the Nakivubo water channel.

Kiggundu, who is redeveloping Nakivubo Stadium, has faced allegations of constructing a structure that blocks part of the channel, thus exacerbating the flooding.

Environmentalists and affected parties have demanded accountability.

Ham Responds to Allegations

In response to the accusations, Hamis Kiggundu issued a statement through his company, Ham Enterprises, denying any wrongdoing.

According to Kiggundu, the structures built as part of the Nakivubo Stadium redevelopment were approved by the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

“This regulatory body plays a key role in overseeing all development projects within the city, ensuring they meet necessary standards and compliance measures.

"Therefore, any claims suggesting that these developments are unauthorized do not reflect the established facts,” Kiggundu stated.

He also rejected allegations that the construction caused the flooding in Owino market, explaining that the structure leaves space beneath for water to flow freely.

He called for a more comprehensive understanding of the environmental challenges facing the country.

Minister Stresses Accountability

The Minister has urged stricter enforcement of urban planning regulations, emphasising that public spaces like wetlands and channels are not for private ownership.