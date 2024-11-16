NRM has fulfilled 84% of its election pledges

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, launching Manifesto week in Kampala, highlights the over 1 million jobs created courtesy of government programs like the Parish Development Model (PDM) with a capital outlay of shs1.0594 trillion.

NDP alignment

The NRM election manifesto 2021-2026 was successfully aligned to Uganda's current National Development Plan (NDP), says the Premier. The NDP is the third in a series of plans which started in 2010/11 and runs from 2020/21 to 2024/25.

The goal of NDPIII, as is commonly known, is to raise household incomes and improve the quality of life of Ugandans, helped along by industrialisation.

In the midterm performance, the NRM government claims to have revitalised the Agriculture Sector, increasing its output value from 39.1 trillion shillings in FY 2021/2022 to 43 trillion shillings in FY 2022/23.

The NRM government also seems to be on the money with respect to market construction. It has constructed 12 operational outlets, namely Kabale, Mbarara,Kasese,Arua,Masaka,Kitoro,Kitgum,Busia,Lugazi,Moroto,Soroti and Tororo markets, with a vendor capacity of 17,399 across all the markets.

On the Standard Gauge Railway, the NRM government has approved a resettlement action plan with 151.656 billion shillings paid to 5,023 Project Affected Persons (PAPs) acquiring 1522.44 acres.

In the education sector, the NRM government has completed the construction of 102 out of 117 secondary schools with the number of seed schools standing at 100.

According to a recent World Bank report, Uganda’s growth is estimated to reach 6.0% in FY24 from 5.3% in FY23, despite global economic instability, geopolitical tensions, and regional conflicts.

The report adds that growth is supported by favourable weather conditions, investments in the oil sector, and progress on the implementation of the Parish Development Model (PDM). The first phase of the PDM – the new government strategy – established and fully capitalised 10,585 savings and credit cooperatives in FY23 and disbursed UGX 877 billion (about $239 million) in loans to 880,000 households.

The industrial sector (25% of the economy) remained the top contributor to growth, followed by services (44% of the economy).