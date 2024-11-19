Farmers reverted to bad farming practices after Coffee Bill passing - Tumwebaze

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the Minister urged farmers to uphold good agricultural practices to protect the quality and credibility of Uganda's coffee.

The Coffee Amendment Bill and Its Implications

On 6th November 2024, the Ugandan Parliament passed the National Coffee (Amendment) Bill, effectively integrating the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) into the Ministry of Agriculture.

While awaiting the President's assent, the UCDA continues to operate under existing laws, handling inspections, export certifications, farmer registrations, and quality enforcement.

Once the bill is signed into law, all UCDA functions will be transitioned to the Ministry, a move aimed at consolidating services.

Tumwebaze assured stakeholders that this transition would be seamless and without disruptions.

The bill's passing follows years of debate over its provisions, which some stakeholders argue risk centralising authority over the coffee sub-sector while others believe it strengthens oversight and improves international market compliance.

Farmer Registration and Quality Control

To ensure compliance with the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) and maintain access to international markets, the Ministry launched the National Coffee Value Chain Actors’ Registration Program on 1st October 2024.

As of mid-November, over 149,600 farmers and 163,900 farms have been registered. Each farmer receives a unique identification card detailing their farms and ensuring traceability within the coffee value chain.

Tumwebaze emphasised that the registration program and UCDA-issued licenses remain valid despite the pending agency dissolution.

Concerns Over Poor Farming Practices

Despite these efforts, Tumwebaze noted with concern that some farmers have reverted to poor practices, such as harvesting green coffee cherries, following the passing of the coffee bill.

He described these actions as illegal and detrimental to Uganda’s global reputation for high-quality coffee.

"Such practices derail our efforts to enhance the quality and credibility of our coffee. I urge all stakeholders to maintain good agricultural practices to uphold our standards," he stated.

Maintaining Uganda’s Coffee Standards

Tumwebaze reaffirmed the Ministry's dedication to supporting actors across the coffee value chain and ensuring a smooth transition under the new law.

He reiterated the government's commitment to strengthening Uganda’s position in the global coffee market by producing high-quality coffee and promoting sustainable farming practices.