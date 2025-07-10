Zuena reveals Tanzanian heritage; wants to build home there

Bebe Cool’s wife, Zuena Kirema, made a surprise pronouncement this week, revealing that she has family roots in neighbouring Tanzania.

The former beauty queen told Tanzanian media that her folks from her mother’s side were Tanzanian.

"The people of Tanzania, I wish to inform you that my grandmother, the mother of my mother, is from Tabora. I have your blood in me," she said.

Zuena is accompanying her husband on his "Break The Chains" album media tour in Dar-es-Salaam.

Speaking in Swahili in a televised interview, the 41-year-old revealed that this was her very first visit to Tanzania, and she confessed to instantly falling in love with the country.

Her enchantment, she said, was particularly sparked by the scenic coastal views.

"On the way, we passed by the ocean and saw the beaches, and I asked my husband if we could buy land here and build a home," she recounted with a chuckle.

Bebe Cool, ever the pragmatist, playfully dismissed her suggestion for the time being, telling her to "stop those games.”

“He told me we have built and built and that he was tired of building. He told me, let’s push the album first and thereafter, you never know. We shall see."

Bebe Cool's "Break The Chains" Tour Takes on East Africa

Bebe Cool and Zuena arrived in Dar es Salaam for the Break the Chains album tour after a successful maiden leg in Nairobi.

The tour, slated to run from July 7th to 12th, aims to re-establish Bebe Cool's presence in the East African music scene.