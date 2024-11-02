'All Saints still under construction' - Church clarifies amid queries

The Anglican Church says it still needs over Shs 7 billion to complete the 5000-seater cathedral.

Mrs Vivian Igundura, Chairperson of the cathedral’s building committee revealed during the consecration that works, mostly on the outer structure of the church are still ongoing.

“The remaining exterior works will be completed in the next phase,” she said at the commissioning which was graced by President Yoweri Museveni.

The pending works, Igundura said, include among others wall cladding, installation of slanting windows, two lifts and completion of the diocesan offices.

All this will cost Shs 7.5 billion according to her.

Ugandans concerned

Ugandans had taken to social media on Friday to raise questions about the new church which they contrasted with the sleek-looking artistic impression pictures which were shared by the church years earlier.

“Whoever worked on All Saints Cathedral will never enter heaven,” wrote one social media user.

“Congratulations to All-Saints Cathedral on this milestone naye, who was your architect?,” wrote another

The church construction was contracted by Creations Consult Africa, with works kicking off in 2009.