Besigye slams UPDF General for desecrating army uniform

Besigye was over the weekend unhappy with the dress code of Gen Bakasumba who appeared for a meeting in his combat uniform paired with black sandals rather than regulation boots.

Maj Gen Bakasumba, the Chief of Joint Staff of the UPDF, attended the meeting, which was held between Chief of Defence Forces Muhoozi Kainerugaba and Jan Sadek, the European Union’s Special Representative for the Great Lakes Region.

The meeting was to discuss regional stability, security, and prosperity.

However, the general’s attire drew unexpected attention on social media, where Besigye voiced his concerns about the departure from military dress standards.

Besigye, who once served as a close associate of President Yoweri Museveni and as an NRA/UPDF officer, used his Twitter account to express dismay at Bakasumba's dress code, describing it as disrespectful to the institution.

"Does the UPDF still have Army Dress Regulations/ Dress Code?" Besigye asked.

"I am concerned about the institution in which I once served! Military uniforms communicate to allies and enemies! That’s why they’re regulated.”Besigye has a long history with the UPDF, where he served as a senior officer before leaving the army and embarking on a career in opposition politics.

He rose to the rank of colonel and was part of the force’s formative years, gaining first-hand experience with military discipline and protocols.

Dismisses Injury Justifications, Emphasises Protocol

When some commenters suggested that Bakasumba might have been injured and therefore unable to wear boots, Besigye dismissed the possibility, noting that military protocol provides for a second-in-command (2i-c) to step in should an officer be unable to perform their duties.

“If the designated officer is unable to do any duty/assignment, the 2i-c steps in,” he responded.