Daycation Brunch returns for 4th edition this Sunday

The monthly event has grown over the past three editions into the go-to spot for friends looking to enjoy great food, fantastic music, and Don Julio cocktails.

At the last edition, Don Julio turned up the heat by inviting the Kampala Jazz Orchestra, who captivated guests with a three-hour set that had the room buzzing with excitement. Their performance added a fresh, lively twist to the day, making it an even more memorable edition.

Social media was awash with exciting reviews about how this brunch has become the perfect excuse to escape the usual Sunday boredom, by offering a premium option to spend a day out with friends.

As the excitement builds for this Sunday’s Daycation Brunch, the organizers have hinted that the best is yet to come. Guests shall be in for yet another surprise, as the event continues to raise the bar.

As we eagerly await to enjoy the surprise, this Sunday will continue to deliver on what guests have come to love; amazing cuisine, signature tequila cocktails, fantastic music, vibrant energy, and the unbeatable vibe of day enjoyments that give room for one to be able to rest in the night, and prepare to kickstart the new week without any challenges.

Simon Lapyem, the Innovations Manager at UBL, gave a sneak peek of what to expect on Sunday, "Don Julio will once again be at the heart of this weekend’s Daycation Brunch, with the ever-exciting Mexican setting, and a lineup of delicious cocktails to elevate the Daycation experience. We look forward to enhancing the enjoyments and ensure that guests have a perfect time to relax and unwind."