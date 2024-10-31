Diwali 2024: 30+ thoughtful wishes, quotes to share this festival of lights

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of the most cherished and widely celebrated festivals in India and across the world.

It symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. Celebrated with enthusiasm and joy, families and friends come together to share in the warmth of this special occasion.

As part of the Diwali tradition, people exchange greetings, share heartfelt wishes, and express gratitude to their loved ones.

If you’re looking for the perfect words to convey your Diwali wishes this year, here are over 30 messages and quotes to make your greetings truly memorable.

Traditional Diwali wishes

Happy Diwali! May this Festival of Lights bring endless joy, prosperity, and happiness to you and your family. Wishing you a Diwali filled with warmth, laughter, and bright moments that will last a lifetime. Happy Diwali! May the divine light of Diwali illuminate your life and bring you joy, love, and peace. Happy Diwali 2024! “On this auspicious occasion of Diwali, may all your dreams come true, and may happiness always be with you. May the light of diyas guide you on the way to happiness and success. Wishing you a very Happy Diwali!

Diwali wishes for friends and family

Dear friend, may this Diwali bring you lots of joy and cheer. May your heart be filled with love and laughter. Happy Diwali! Happy Diwali to my wonderful family! May our bonds grow stronger and our lives shine brighter with each passing year. Wishing you all the blessings of Diwali and a bright and prosperous New Year. Let’s celebrate the light that connects us all. To my closest friends, I hope this Diwali fills your homes with happiness and your hearts with warmth. May this Diwali bring us even closer and may the light of our friendship never dim. Happy Diwali!

Inspirational Diwali quotes

Diwali reminds us that light will always overcome darkness, and good will triumph over evil. Let’s celebrate with hope and positivity. May the colours of Rangoli and the sparkle of lights bring peace and prosperity to your life. Happy Diwali! Diwali is a reminder that no matter how dark the world may seem, light will always find a way to shine through. As we light diyas and let go of the past, may we welcome new beginnings filled with love, joy, and peace. This Diwali, let us celebrate the beauty of our diversity, and the strength of unity, as we come together to spread light and happiness.

Diwali messages for colleagues and workmates

Wishing you a Diwali filled with joy and success. May this festival light up new paths in your professional journey. Happy Diwali to my wonderful team! May this festival bring you and your family happiness, health, and prosperity. May the festival of Diwali brighten up your career and bring you new achievements. Wishing you success and joy on this special day. On this Diwali, may you achieve all your goals and may your hard work bring you great rewards. Have a prosperous Diwali! Happy Diwali to my amazing colleagues! Let’s celebrate the light of knowledge and the success we create together.

Diwali Messages for social media posts

Wishing everyone a sparkling Diwali filled with love, laughter, and endless joy. May the light guide us all. Let’s celebrate the Festival of Lights by spreading love and happiness. Happy Diwali to all my friends and family! May this Diwali be a reminder to cherish our loved ones and to bring light to the lives of others. Happy Diwali 2024! Sending warm Diwali wishes to all! May your life be as colourful, sparkling, and magical as the lights of Diwali. Here’s to a Diwali filled with moments of joy and warmth. May your life be illuminated with success and happiness.

Diwali Quotes from famous figures

Mahatma Gandhi: “In a gentle way, you can shake the world.” Let this Diwali inspire us to bring positive change in our lives and in the world. Rabindranath Tagore: “Let my life be like a candle lit before you, Lord.” May we be inspired to live selflessly and bring light to others’ lives this Diwali. Swami Vivekananda: “Arise, awake and stop not until the goal is reached.” Let this Diwali be a reminder of your strength and potential. Dalai Lama: “Just as a candle cannot burn without fire, men cannot live without a spiritual life.” Let Diwali bring peace and spirituality to our lives. Mother Teresa: “Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier.” May this Diwali inspire us to spread love and joy.

Diwali is a festival that brings people together in joy, love, and light. Whether celebrated with family, friends, or even virtually with loved ones across the globe, Diwali reminds us of the importance of kindness, hope, and unity.

We hope these wishes, messages, and quotes help you express your heartfelt sentiments this Diwali.