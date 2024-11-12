Respect Eddy Kenzo, he’s capable—Bebe Cool tells Daddy Andre

The Potential Spat Begins

This potential conflict began last week when Daddy Andre appeared live on Sanyuka TV, where he wasted no time in expressing his belief that the role of senior presidential advisor on creatives might be beyond Kenzo’s expertise.

Andre elaborated, suggesting that Kenzo, who is also the president of the Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF), lacks the specialised knowledge and intellectual tools necessary to establish foundational plans for the industry’s growth.

Andre’s views certainly clash with Kenzo’s vision for reforming and supporting the creative industry.

“I think they should have given him [the advisory role] for recording artists because creatives need some people like us who are intellectually knowledgeable and geniuses. Respect the president; when he gives you the time, go with wisdom and intelligence, or when you are a genius,” Daddy Andre remarked.

Bebe Cool Defends Kenzo’s Abilities

Bebe Cool, known for drawing comparisons between his own formal education and the educational backgrounds of other artists, was displeased by Andre’s comments. During a TikTok live broadcast on Sunday night, he called on Andre to show Kenzo a bit more respect.

“Daddy Andre needs to start respecting Eddy Kenzo. I am among the people who have for long doubted Kenzo’s intellect, but he has slowly but surely proved me wrong. His being picked as a special presidential advisor isn’t a small thing,” Bebe Cool stated.