'I begged school choir for collaboration' - Pastor Bugembe

Bugembe says he sought the collaboration with the school choir when he found them performing.

He was so impressed by the talent of the choir that he asked them if he could join the project.

“I found them singing and marveled at their talent. I asked them if I could be part of their work and they agreed,” he said.

“Initially I was worried if it would work out but I am thankful to God that it indeed worked out.”

Later while in the US, he says, the choir sent him a demo of "Gwe Katonda” he was stunned by teh quality"

The song, which he described as truly exalting God, resonated deeply with him.

"I played it every morning because it puts God where He belongs. You cannot play that song and Satan hangs around," he said.

The Streams of Life Choir, which is based at Kennedy Secondary School, has been making waves in the Ugandan music scene with their powerful gospel performances.