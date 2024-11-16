Nyege Nyege comes alive on Day 2 with explosive acts

The festival held at the Jinja Golf Club had an underwhelming opening on Thursday, which, for those familiar with the show, is well within the norm

Friday however, the festival hit the ground running in spite of an ominous rain cloud that, thankfully, provided a slight drizzle in the evening hours.

Seven stages across the sprawling golf course erupted with music, traditional dance, and live performances, drawing revellers into the festival’s unique atmosphere.

Explosive Performances Across Seven Stages

The main stage became a hub of activity as host Sheila Salta kept the energy high, introducing performer after performer to the ever-growing audience.

For those in search of a more exotic groove, the 'Dark Star' stage provided a mystical setting with stellar sets from international acts like DJ Crusatsex from France, Asep Nayak from Indonesia, and Tanzania’s DJ Travella.

The Talent Africa Group (TAG) Dome, adorned with vibrant décor, drew crowds with a mix of local and international artists.

Highlights included Uganda’s DJ Rocky, Denmark’s Bjorn Vido, and Tanzania’s Big Chipi, all delivering energetic sets that kept the party alive.

Diverse Experiences for Every Reveller

For a more relaxed and reflective experience, the UBL Red Card tent offered an inviting space where attendees could enjoy drinks while engaging in conversations about responsible drinking.

The tent also featured a karaoke experience and trivia games, rewarding participants with prizes for their knowledge on drinking responsibly.

Meanwhile, the Uganda Waragi tent buzzed with DJs spinning mashups of the finest Ugandan and East African hits, attracting dancing enthusiasts.

Over at the Hang Out stage, a smaller crowd enjoyed hip hop and R&B tracks while lounging and playing video games. The scenic Nile waters, illuminated by patrol boat lights, added to the enchanting vibe of the festival.