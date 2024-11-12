NyegeNyege2024: Jinja hotels booked up

Numerous businesses in the area, including hotels, restaurants, and transport providers, eagerly await the influx of visitors, as well as adventure service providers offering activities like quad biking and bungee jumping.

A Unique Ugandan Welcome

This year, in a move to enhance the guest experience, all participating hotels in Jinja will offer visitors complimentary shots of Uganda Waragi Lemon and Ginger upon check-in.

This gesture is part of a partnership with Uganda Waragi, which serves as the festival’s title sponsor. The initiative is designed to give festival-goers an authentic taste of Uganda, symbolising the warmth and hospitality of the country.

Francis Nyende, Marketing Manager of Mainstream Spirits at Uganda Breweries, emphasised the intention behind the welcome shots, stating, “Jinja is known for its vibrant hospitality and thrilling experiences, and what better way to complement that than with a taste of Uganda’s premium spirit, Uganda Waragi Lemon and Ginger. We want every guest to feel the warmth and energy of our country the moment they step into Jinja, and nothing says ‘welcome’ quite like a shot of Uganda Waragi Lemon and Ginger.”

Encouraging Visitors to Embrace the Nyege Nyege Spirit

With hotels and businesses preparing to accommodate thousands of visitors, Nyende encouraged guests to fully embrace the Nyege Nyege season and immerse themselves in the unique experiences Jinja has to offer. From scenic beauty to adventure sports and rich cultural heritage, Jinja presents a range of activities to explore.

The complimentary Uganda Waragi shots not only add a festive touch but also set the tone for an unforgettable stay, allowing guests to experience Uganda’s spirit of hospitality and celebration firsthand.