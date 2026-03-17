Roots & Vibes 2026: Tickets out for Uganda’s premier cultural experience

The concert will be headlined by Abeeka Band

The concert will be headlined by Abeeka Band

The festival is presented by Talent Africa Group (TAG) in partnership with MTN Uganda and Abeeka, highlighting a growing trend of youth-focused, culturally driven entertainment in Uganda.

Tickets are now on sale for Roots & Vibes 2026, a cultural festival that promises to blend African music, dance, fashion, and heritage into a high-energy celebration. The event is scheduled for 2nd May 2026 at the Ndere Cultural Centre, organisers confirmed on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The festival is presented by Talent Africa Group (TAG) in partnership with MTN Uganda and Abeeka, highlighting a growing trend of youth-focused, culturally driven entertainment in Uganda.

TAG describes Roots & Vibes as an experience designed to engage a new generation of culture enthusiasts through both traditional and contemporary African expressions.

The concert will be headlined by Abeeka Band, widely regarded as East Africa’s most vibrant and electrifying boy band. Known for their energetic stage presence and soul-stirring sound, the five-member group—Pages, Kevin, Michael, Producer Allan and Dr Tre—has built a reputation for captivating diverse audiences. Blending Afro-pop, R&B and contemporary influences, Abeeka’s music appeals to both urban trendsetters and international listeners.

Organisers describe the group as more than just performers, calling them a cultural movement whose artistry and charisma continue to resonate across borders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The concert will be headlined by Abeeka Band

Fans can purchase tickets through MTN MoMo, making the process widely accessible. Ticket categories include Early Bird tickets at UGX 30,000, Ordinary tickets at UGX 50,000, and VIP tables for eight at UGX 3,000,000. Purchases can be made via the MoMo App or by dialing 16520#.

Speaking about the festival, TAG CEO Aly Allibhai said, “Roots & Vibes is more than just an event — it is a movement celebrating African identity. Our partnership with MTN Uganda ensures that more people can access this unique cultural experience while supporting Uganda’s creative industry.”