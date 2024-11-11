NyegeNyege2024 is on this weekend; here's all you need to know

The festival promises to be a vibrant celebration, bringing together acts from various genres to create an unforgettable experience.

Seven Stages of Non-Stop Entertainment

This year, the festival’s seven stages will each offer a distinct musical experience. The Main Stage will feature headlining acts, while the Hakuna Kulala Stage and the Dark Star Stage are set to showcase underground talent and experimental sounds.

For reggae lovers, the Reggae Stage will provide continuous beats, while the Spirit of Uganda Stage, Ubuntu Stage, and others will celebrate Ugandan heritage and African unity, offering something for everyone.

Performances from Top African Talent

Nigeria's Chocolate City will showcase three of its hottest acts—Major AJ, Tar1q, and Candy Bleakz—who will join an impressive lineup of over 200 Ugandan performers, including Elijah Kitaka, Pia Pounds, Recho Rey, Zex Bilangilangi, and Kenneth Mugabi.

Rising stars Tai Dai, Mwami, Denesi, and Aliddeki Brian will add fresh sounds to the mix. DJs such as DJ Ssese, Kampire, and Hibotep will keep the energy high, ensuring there’s never a dull moment.

Ticket Information and Pricing

Festival tickets are available at a range of prices to accommodate different budgets.

Pre-sale tickets are priced at 250,000 UGX for East African residents and $150 for international visitors, while a weekend pass costs 200,000 UGX for locals and $180 for international attendees.

A four-day pass at the gate will be available for 300,000 UGX (East African residents) and $200 (international guests). Day passes for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are also available for purchase, with varying prices.