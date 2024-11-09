Nigeria’s Chocolate City, over 200 acts lined up for Nyege Nyege Festival 2024

Chocolate City

A major attraction at this year’s festival is a special showcase by Nigeria’s renowned record label, Chocolate City, featuring three of its dynamic artists.

Major AJ will set the tone with his signature Afrobeats sound and captivating lyricism, bringing the energy and charm that has won him fans across the continent.

Following him, Tar1q will take to the stage with his smooth vocals and reflective lyrics, embodying the evolution of Nigerian music and its global appeal.

Closing the Chocolate City showcase, Candy Bleakz will bring her fierce attitude and powerful lyrics, known for challenging norms and inspiring audiences with her bold style.

Together, these artists represent the depth and diversity of African music, offering fans a taste of the talent defining today’s African music scene.

Ugandan Stars and Emerging Talent

The lineup is packed with Ugandan talent, highlighting some of the country’s most popular artists alongside emerging acts. Attendees can look forward to performances by national sensations like Elijah Kitaka, Pia Pounds, Recho Rey, Zex Bilangilangi, Kenneth Mugabi, and Suuna Ben, each showcasing the unique sounds shaping Uganda’s musical identity.

Rising stars Tai Dai, Mwami, Denesi, Aliddeki Brian, and Professor Joewi—who introduces audiences to the innovative Black Wave genre—will add fresh perspectives and experimental sounds to the festival, underscoring the creativity and diversity within Uganda’s music industry.

Uganda’s top DJs will also take the stage, with sets from DJ Ssese, DJ VansS, Kampire, R3igndrops, Janja Deejay, Hibotep, Melvyn DeeJay, DJ Ali Breezy, and DJ VXFaisal, among others, keeping the energy high throughout the event. Charismatic emcees like Adele Kiele, Sheila Salta, and Jokwiz will bring extra excitement, ensuring an engaging experience for all.

Unity and Progress in African Music

Emphasising themes of unity and resilience, the Nyege Nyege Festival is known for its inclusive, boundary-pushing lineup that draws fans from around the world. The festival, supported by Talent Africa Group, Nyege Nyege, Uganda Waragi, NBS Plus One, and NRG radio, celebrates the progressive voices shaping Africa’s creative landscape.