Miss Tourism Uganda returns for 2026 edition; opened to mixed race citizens

The Miss Tourism Uganda Foundation has officially launched the 2026 Miss Tourism Uganda competition

The Miss Tourism Uganda Foundation has officially launched the 2026 Miss Tourism Uganda competition

The 14th edition of the pageant was unveiled on March 16, 2026 at the Kampala Serena Hotel, marking the beginning of a nationwide search for the next tourism ambassador for the Pearl of Africa.

The Miss Tourism Uganda Foundation has officially launched the 2026 Miss Tourism Uganda competition, introducing new categories aimed at expanding inclusivity and promoting the country’s tourism potential.

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The 14th edition of the pageant was unveiled on March 16, 2026 at the Kampala Serena Hotel, marking the beginning of a nationwide search for the next tourism ambassador for the Pearl of Africa.

Speaking at the launch, Miss Tourism Uganda administrator Loice Namara Kalamuka said this year’s edition will run under the theme “AI, Tourism and Culture.”

“This edition signals a new era where heritage meets innovation and tradition embraces technology to shape the future of Uganda’s tourism,” Namara said.

“This is a moment to position Uganda as a smart, sustainable and culturally rich tourism destination.”

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This year’s competition, Namara said, is looking for a visionary young leader who can amplify Uganda’s tourism story globally.

Miss Tourism Uganda administrator Loice Namara Kalamuka

The contest will cover 12 regions across the country, including West Nile, Busoga, Buganda, Teso and Ankole, among others, ensuring that different cultures and communities are represented on the national stage.

One of the major highlights of the 2026 edition is the introduction of Miss Tourism Metro, a new category designed to include Ugandans of mixed race and tribal backgrounds.

“This is designed to celebrate Uganda’s diversity by embracing citizens of mixed races and tribes, while strengthening inclusivity within the national platform,” Namara said. “We are preserving our culture, but we also have Ugandans that are of mixed races; that is why we are introducing Miss Tourism Metro.”

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The Man of Tourism category will also return for the second year, continuing efforts to involve young men in promoting tourism, culture, conservation and community development.

The Miss Tourism Uganda Foundation has officially launched the 2026 Miss Tourism Uganda competition

Registration forms for both competitions are available at Sheraton Kampala Hotel. Auditions will take place on March 21 and April 4, with the national finale scheduled for September 4, 2026 at Kampala Serena Hotel.

Contestants will be evaluated on their knowledge of Uganda’s tourism sector, community impact initiatives, cultural awareness, public speaking skills and digital influence.

The reigning Miss Tourism Uganda, Cindy Kezia Nachap, encouraged young women to take part in the competition.

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“I was the second-runner up in Miss Tourism Karamoja. I did not give up. I pushed myself and came to the national stage, and through effort and guidance from Miss Tourism Uganda, I made it as the national queen,” Nachap said.

She added that the platform gave her the opportunity to represent Uganda internationally.

“With support from Miss Tourism Uganda, I travelled to Malaysia and represented my country on the global stage,” she said.