High anticipation as Nyege Nyege fest kicks off tomorrow

Tickets are also selling fast, with organisers urging fans to act quickly to secure their spots for this one-of-a-kind event.

Star-Studded Lineup to Thrill Attendees

In a major highlight, Nigeria’s celebrated Chocolate City crew—Major AJ, Tar1q, and Candy Bleakz—are expected to arrive in Kampala today, ready to grace the festival with their dynamic performances.

Joining them will be over 200 talented artists performing across seven stages, ensuring a diverse celebration of African music and culture. The festival’s talent-packed lineup promises to offer an unforgettable experience for attendees, showcasing the best in art, music, and community spirit.

Plan Your Nyege Nyege Adventure

With the festival only a day away, organisers encourage everyone to finalise their preparations and travel to Jinja early to avoid missing out. Ticket options cater to various preferences:

Pre-Sale Tickets: East African Residents: UGX 250,000; International Guests: $150

East African Residents: UGX 250,000; International Guests: $150 Weekend Pass: East African Residents: UGX 200,000; International Guests: $180

East African Residents: UGX 200,000; International Guests: $180 4-Day Pass at the Gate: East African Residents: UGX 300,000; International Guests: $200

East African Residents: UGX 300,000; International Guests: $200 Day Passes: Friday (UGX 130,000/$80), Saturday (UGX 150,000/$100), and Sunday (UGX 100,000/$50)

Tickets can be purchased online at nyegenyege.com/tickets or via Mobile Money by dialling 16520#.