Gov't pushed to form independent ministry for culture amid funding concerns

The report was officially handed over to Ms. Juliana Naumo Akuryo, Commissioner for Culture at the Ministry

The report, funded by Selam through the Connect for Culture Africa (CfCA) and conducted by consultant Amos Tindyebwa, highlights the need for a dedicated ministry to support the cultural sector and address persistent challenges with public funding.

Pearlwood Executive Secretary, Mzee Bwanika while presenting the report findings, noted Uganda’s cultural sector is significantly underfunded, receiving only 0.018% of the national budget in 2023/24, projected to drop to 0.016% in 2024/25.

For context, public funding for culture, recreation, and religion has averaged just 0.1% of the budget over the past five years.

The Department of Culture’s budget he said, was approximately UGX 9.069 billion for 2023/24, indicating the sector's lack of prioritisation.

The report identifies several obstacles to effective investment, primarily the absence of a dedicated budget line for culture within the public investment framework.

Instead, funds for culture are dispersed across multiple institutions, complicating coordination and hindering resource tracking. Additionally, the lack of comprehensive data on the sector’s economic contributions makes it challenging to advocate for increased funding, despite the sector’s growth potential.

Stakeholders Call for Unified Advocacy and Collaboration

Stakeholders like cultural practitioners face poor infrastructure, minimal funding, and inadequate intellectual property protections, stifling both creativity and development.

“We have talked for a long time about this,” said Intellectual Property Rights Specialist James Wasula, “and we have a challenge of coordination between MDAs [Ministries, Departments, and Agencies]. Government funding towards our sector is scattered across different MDAs, making it hard to keep track of.”

The report pointed out the need for a Sector Working Group, anchored in the Office of the Prime Minister, to improve collaboration and streamline funding efforts. Such a body would bring together central and local government entities, civil society organisations, and private sector players to form a cohesive advocacy strategy.

Alma Estrada, Selam’s International Project Coordinator, spoke on this issue, noting that “since last year we have been able to set up a national working group which has been instrumental in developing this report.”

The working group aims to enhance public investment and foster sustainable growth in Uganda’s cultural and creative industries.

Independent Ministry needed

Stakeholders argue that a standalone ministry for culture would greatly facilitate development in the sector.

Wasula suggested that “if we had a ministry focusing on culture and creatives, it would be easier to implement [projects] because that would be its core function. Our lobbying needs to be less diplomatic; we need to be more radical.” His remarks were echoed by other stakeholders who pointed to the effectiveness of groups like the Uganda Manufacturers Association in securing government support by taking a firm stance.

Recommendations and the Path Forward

The study’s recommendations include increasing budget allocation for culture to at least 1% of the national budget, establishing a Sector Working Group, and implementing targeted capacity-building initiatives to develop professionalism within the industry.

Intellectual property protections must be strengthened to safeguard cultural products, and local governments should decentralise budget allocations to ensure broader access to funding.

Selam’s Advocacy Program Officer, Beatrix Wairunge, noted the significance of linking these efforts to Agenda 2063, Africa’s strategic framework for socio-economic transformation.

“The idea here is to build into the Agenda 2063, which looks at using culture as leverage for the Africa we want. The cultural and creative industry in Uganda is very rich, but we need to streamline our antiquities towards this goal,” she said.

Aisha Namatovu, President General of Pearlwood, thanked Selam for supporting the report and ensuring its wider dissemination.

“Selam has funded not only the report but also its dissemination to reach more people. They’ve provided funding for a podcast to discuss the creative sector, which will be shot at the Uganda National Cultural Centre, giving artists a platform to speak on culture and their art free of charge,” she shared.