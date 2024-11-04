Dancehall Heat Rave lights up Garden City Rooftop

Garden City Rooftop went ballistic over the weekend as dancehall enthusiasts gathered for the Dancehall Heat Rave. The event, featuring the legendary Beenie Gunter, delivered a night filled with thrilling performances, intense dance battles, and unforgettable moments that kept the audience enthralled.

The highlight of the evening was an exhilarating dance competition judged by the renowned Ritah Dancehall.

Contestants pulled out all the stops, showcasing their impressive skills for a chance to win an opportunity of a lifetime: performing alongside international dancehall sensation Dexta Daps on December 14, 2024.

With cash prizes up for grabs, the competition was fierce, and the atmosphere electric.

Each dancer brought their best moves, captivating the audience and raising the stakes in a battle full of passion and intensity.

The night featured a spectacular lineup of artists who did not disappoint.

Notable performances came from Lydia Jazmine and Naselow Da Don, who both brought unparalleled energy and charisma to the stage.

They were joined by an impressive roster, including Party Pipo, Nutty Neithan, Vampino, Dax Vibez, and Jokwiz, each delivering high-energy sets that had the crowd on their feet.

The DJs—DJ Tony, DJ Kash Pro, DJ Denno, and Sheila Salta—kept the momentum going, spinning dancehall hits and ensuring the audience never lost their groove.

While every performance was memorable, it was Ziza Bafana who truly stole the show.

His dynamic stage presence and electrifying energy cemented his status as a dancehall legend, leaving the audience in awe.

As the night continued, the crowd was treated to Beenie Gunter's set, which was nothing short of electrifying. Performing fan favourites such as "Seekledown" and "Njewulira," Gunter had the audience singing and dancing along.

The entire venue pulsed with the rhythms of dancehall music, creating a celebration of the genre’s vibrant culture.

Aly Allibhai, CEO of Talent Africa Group and organiser of the event, shared his excitement over the success of the night.

“The night was a revelation of the incredible talent we have in Uganda’s dancehall scene. The energy from the crowd and the performances by our artists were truly remarkable. We are thrilled to provide a platform for such talent and look forward to the upcoming performance with Dexta Daps,” Allibhai stated.

The Dancehall Heat Rave marked the first edition of an event that promises to become a staple in Kampala’s entertainment calendar. It comes as Talent Africa Group gears up for the 9th edition of the Nyege Nyege – Afrogalactic Carnival, scheduled to take place from November 14 to 17, 2024, in Jinja City.