Dave Chappelle, Killer Mike to go on tour

The tour is called ‘Still Talkin That S**t’, with the talk on stage expected to be reciprocated off stage in a manner that gets everybody talking.

Chappelle and Killer Mike, alongside the rapper’s live band The Midnight Revival, have announced a co-headlining 2024 tour to burn rubber on the road next month.

Produced by Live Nation, the 7-city tour will bring together music and comedy as the two celebrities show off their undoubted chemistry in a joint set.

According to the program released by the pair, the tour comes bursting out of the blocks on Nov. 15 at Fox Theatre in Detroit making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, Boston, New York and more before reaching the finish line at Long Beach’s Long Beach Terrace Theater on Nov 24.

Killer Mike and Chappelle are close friends and confederates. The comedian recently featured in the opening monologue of the rapper’s 2022 single “Run,” also featuring Young Thug.

The comedian and rapper have been on stage together on several occasions, but this tour could be seen as a culmination of their collaboration thanks to it being the most sustained succession of co-headlining dates between the two.

Both entertainers are riding high. Chappelle took home the Grammy for best comedy album in February, courtesy of his 2022 Netflix special “What’s in a Name?”

Killer Mike released his first solo album in 11 years in 2023, titled “Michael,” he followed this up with the album “Songs for Singers & Saints” in July.

Dave Chappelle and Killer Mike tour dates

Fri Nov 15 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

Sun Nov 17 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

Mon Nov 18 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre

Wed Nov 20 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Thu Nov 21 – New York, NY – The Theater at Madison Square Garden