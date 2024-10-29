Sheila Gashumba’s gig income questioned

These claims were initially met with mixed reactions on social media, with some praising her income potential and others questioning its feasibility.

Social media user and entrepreneur Alex Ponton raised questions regarding the profitability of Sheila’s engagements for event organisers, analysing the cost-effectiveness from a corporate finance perspective.

Ponton suggested that for a typical high-end bar event in Kampala, Sheila would need to attract a significant number of “big spenders” to make the organisers’ investment worthwhile.

For instance, assuming Sheila charges UGX 10 million plus an additional UGX 2 million for her entourage, the venue would need to generate a return on this investment to justify the cost.

Using basic calculations, Ponton estimated that Sheila would need to bring in around 35 tables of big spenders, each spending an average of UGX 1 million, to cover her fees alone.

To ensure profitability and a 2x return on investment, the venue would require about 70 such tables. He highlighted that the business model would likely be unsustainable in smaller venues, where average spending per table is significantly lower, as the volume required to break even would be unattainably high.

These financial analyses underline the importance of influencers demonstrating their value to clients by delivering measurable results. For Sheila, this would mean ensuring that her presence indeed translates to increased patronage and spending at the venues she promotes.

Ponton emphasised that influencers like Sheila should be equipped with data on their impact to shift perceptions from “that’s expensive” to “that’s a worthwhile investment.”

Frank Gashumba’s claims were made in the context of his daughter’s recent acquisition of a luxury Range Rover, which drew public curiosity about her income sources. Defending her earnings, Frank attributed Sheila’s success to her extensive social media following and brand appeal, noting that her presence at events is a valuable asset to venues aiming to attract high-end clientele.