Ariana Ssebunya: Teen Influencer champions girls and women empowerment

A student at Uganda Martyrs High School Rubaga, she juggles her academics, influential social media presence, and her work as CEO of the Ariana Sanitary Program, which aims to provide sanitary products for women and girls who cannot afford them.

A career of boundless opportunities

In a time when the social media influencing business is booming, especially in Uganda, Ariana’s journey shows how lucrative and impactful this field can be for young influencers.

In recent years, influencers in Uganda and across Africa have seen unprecedented opportunities.

Brands increasingly look to influencers to connect with younger audiences, making social media a highly profitable avenue for those with a large following and authentic engagement.

Studies indicate that influencers, especially on platforms like TikTok, can now earn substantial incomes through partnerships, endorsements, and sponsored posts.

This opportunity is opening doors for young Ugandans like Ariana to turn their online presence into profitable ventures while championing social causes.

Inspiration

Inspired by Ugandan influencer Amito Mitra, she joined TikTok two years ago and quickly carved out a unique space, becoming an ambassador for Shuya Sanitary Pads and advocating for menstrual health through her Ariana Sanitary Program.

This initiative provides essential sanitary equipment like pads and underwear to women and girls who struggle to afford these necessities.

“I want every woman and girl to have access to what they need with dignity,” she says

Gift incident

However, her journey has not been without challenges. Like many young influencers, Ariana has faced negative comments on some of her posts, which she admits can be emotionally draining.

This challenge was recently highlighted when a video about receiving a car as a gift went viral, sparking controversy.

The gift was from Alphaji Motors, a client she had influenced, but a light-hearted comment she made during a livestream led some viewers to believe it was a gift from a boyfriend.

The incident snowballed, with social media speculation dragging her school’s reputation into the matter, prompting a clarifying statement from the institution.

“I’ve learned a lot from this experience,” she reflects. “It’s a reminder to be cautious, even in jest.”

Future aspirations