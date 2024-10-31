Kampala Blockchain Conference returns with focus on expansion

Organised by the Blockchain Association of Uganda (BAU), this year’s event seeks to expand on the achievements of the 2019 Africa Blockchain Conference, continuing its mission to foster collaboration among industry leaders, regulators, and academia for the development of blockchain technology in Uganda and beyond.

Under the leadership of BAU Chairman Reginald Tumusiime, the summit will emphasise real-world applications, regulatory frameworks, and academic engagement.

“The summit will bring together Uganda’s and Africa’s foremost blockchain advocates, policymakers, and business leaders,” said Tumusiime.

Summit highlights

Key highlights include a keynote address by the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Uganda, who will provide insights into blockchain’s role in shaping Africa’s economic and technological future.

Since its founding in 2018, the Blockchain Association of Uganda has been instrumental in promoting blockchain technology across various sectors, transforming Uganda into a regional hub for digital innovation.

Tumusiime, who recently took over BAU’s leadership, envisions an expanded mandate for the association, transitioning into an “emerging technologies association” to support advancements in fields such as big data, AI, and robotics.

This year’s summit will feature industry experts like Olivier Fines, Global Head of Advocacy and Policy Research at CFA Institute EMEA, and Thomas Giacomo, Director of Utilisation for BSV Blockchain, who will offer perspectives on blockchain’s impact on finance and policy.

Local voices, such as Josephine Okui of the Capital Markets Authority and Fred Percy Kisa of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF Uganda), will further enrich discussions on Uganda’s collaborative approach to technology adoption.

The summit will include focused panel discussions, with one session exploring regulatory perspectives and another examining the role of academia and development finance in advancing blockchain adoption.

These sessions aim to provide a balanced view of the regulatory, enterprise, and academic landscapes that shape blockchain’s responsible implementation in Uganda.

Reflecting BAU’s commitment to practical applications, the summit will showcase blockchain solutions in sectors like agriculture, where it enhances transparency in coffee supply chains, and finance, where it enables secure transactions and asset tokenisation.

Tumusiime noted, “Working with the Bank of Uganda, Capital Markets Authority, and other government entities has allowed us to bring blockchain technology closer to the mainstream.”