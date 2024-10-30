Community heroes celebrated with EcobankUGExtramile challenge

The initiative invited Ugandans to nominate and vote for local heroes who dedicate their time and resources to uplift lives, with Ecobank Uganda aiming to inspire more people through the impactful stories shared.

The campaign reached over one million people online and received over 500 nominations.

Participants submitted powerful narratives and images showcasing their nominees' community work, which underwent a careful vetting process to ensure each entry’s authenticity, integrity, and impact.

The winners

Ecobank Uganda has announced three winning organisations, each of which received a UGX 2 million cash prize for their exceptional dedication to society.

The first winner, Kkids Foundation, is a grassroots organisation focused on supporting vulnerable children by providing them with essential supplies, educational materials, and emotional support, with the vision of empowering future generations.

Founder Mercy Masika expressed deep gratitude, noting, “This prize will enable us to reach even more vulnerable children with the supplies and care they desperately need and eventually school fees.”

The second winner, Bafrika Creations, is a social enterprise using art to address social issues in Uganda.

The organisation hosts community workshops, advocates for sustainable practices, and provides a platform for local artists.

Tony Okello, speaking on behalf of Bafrika Creations, said, “We are incredibly grateful to Ecobank Uganda for this recognition. It fuels our drive to continue using art to address important social issues and to uplift our community.”

Eco-Warriors Uganda, the third winner, is dedicated to providing safe menstrual products to girls in need while promoting eco-friendly practices.

They, too, expressed appreciation for the award, calling it “more than just money—it’s a symbol of the change we can achieve together.” Eco-Warriors Uganda sees this support from Ecobank as a vital step in raising awareness about the importance of sustainable menstrual products.

Commenting on the impact of these organisations, Ecobank Uganda’s Managing Director, Grace Muliisa, shared her pride in recognising these selfless heroes. “Their efforts embody the spirit of Service Month, showing how much one person or group can do to uplift and support their communities,” she remarked. Muliisa emphasised that the #EcobankUGExtramile Challenge aligns with Ecobank Uganda’s broader mission to drive positive change across Uganda and strengthen communities.

Ecobank Uganda’s commitment to community service remains central to its objectives, with Muliisa stating, “Our goal with the #EcobankUGExtramile Challenge is to celebrate the real-life heroes among us, and we look forward to continuing this campaign for years to come.”