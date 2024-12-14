Worry as Byanyima talks possible death sentence for Besigye 

Winnie Byanyima sparked concerns on Friday, postulating that the Ugandan government could hand the death sentence to her husband, Col Dr Kizza Besigye.

Dr. Besigye, a former leader of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), and Hajji Obeid Lutale Kamulegeya are currently on remand in Luzira Prison. They face charges in the Army General Court Martial for allegedly undermining Uganda’s security.

The charges

The two are accused of possessing firearms in Nairobi and holding meetings in Kenya, Greece, and Switzerland with the intent of destabilising Uganda.

They have been twice denied bail by the military court.

It is, however, feared that the accused could face heftier charges related to attempting to overthrow the government.

Byanyima fears the worst

Taking to social media on Friday, Byanyima vowed to stand in support of her husband even if he faces the ultimate death penalty.

“You may lock him up, you may hang him, he is my hero,” she posted on social media along with a video of Dr Besigye's interview from the 1980s, where he discussed his medical work during the NRA bush war.

“Kizza Besigye is an African hero,” Byanyima added.

In an earlier post, the 65-year-old expressed worry about Uganda “sliding down to our dark days of military rule under Idi Amin,” where civilians were summarily tried by military tribunals that the head-of-state had control of.

Reactions

Some commenters were thrown aback by Hon Byanyima’s post, with one writing, “How do you know he will be hanged?…Dr KB has done nothing."

Another commenter wondered why the UNAIDS Executive Director was suddenly resigned about her husband’s fate.

Mrs Byanyima however, clarified that she was only expressing the possibility.