The General Court Martial in Makindye has adjourned proceedings of Dr Kizza Besigye and Obeid Lutale's case to December 10, 2024.

The accused persons were remanded back to Luzira until then.

The decision came after Besigye’s legal team requested more time to process the temporary practising license for lead lawyer Martha Karua.

Pending license

Karua arrived from Kenya on Sunday but was unable to secure the licence in time for today’s hearing. The law council was reportedly not available today to issue the licence as they had a retreat in Entebbe

Arriving at the court in the morning, Karua, together with Erias Lukwago were initially barred from accessing the courtroom.

She reportedly had her handbag and mobile phone confiscated according to Winnie Byanyima, Dr Kizza Besigye's wife.

Hours later, Karua, Lukwago and other lawyers were allowed into the courtroom.

During the proceedings, Counsel Lukwago petitioned the Court Martial chairman to be allowed time to consult with the accused.

He noted that since the commencement of the trial, Besigye and Lutale had been denied access to their lawyers.

Even at Luzira Prison, he said, he was blocked at the gate when he went to check on the prisoners.

The court allowed the lawyers 30 minutes to consult privately with the accused persons.

Thereafter the court adjourned till next week on December 10th.

Speaking to reporters after the adjournment, Karua told reporters that she applied for her licence with the law council last week but that she was informed that the council does not process digital applications.

She later on Wednesday filed a physical application, but this too had not been processed.