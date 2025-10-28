Who is Abraham Luzzi, the outlandish candidate shaking up Kampala MP race

Abraham Luzzi has been racking mileage as a major contender in the Kampala Central Member of Parliament race, capturing the public’s attention with a deeply unorthodox and often controversial campaigning style.

His approach, which features him openly calling out voters as both "ignorant and poor," appears to be resonating with a segment of the electorate drawn to his straightforward, no-nonsense delivery.

His bombastic rhetoric entails campaign promises that are equally headline-grabbing.

He has proposed radical legislation aimed at reforming Parliament, including a huge chop to MPs' salaries—reducing the current estimated Shs 30 million down to just Shs 2 million.

Furthermore, he aims to raise the bar for entry into the House, suggesting that MP candidates must possess at least Shs 500 billion in their bank accounts, have a recognisable job or business, and undergo mandatory mental health checks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The extensive wealth showcased by Luzzi and his wife, Sarah, across their social media platforms—featuring a vast international business empire—has inevitably sparked intense speculation, with some quarters labelling him a con artist or suggesting he is a proxy for established political figures.

Abraham Luzzi

In a recent radio interview, Luzzi sought to dispel the rumours and provide clarity on his origins and identity.

He introduced himself as the son of Hajj Badru Kafuuma and Hajjat Hadija Nantaba from Luwunga Kakiri, tracing his educational journey through several institutions.

"I went to Kawempe Muslim School, Lubiri SS, and I was among the founders of that school’s mosque," Luzzi stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also revealed that he studied alongside popular artist Eddy Kenzo and Lubiri SS, both of them on a sports scholarship.

He also attended Mityana SS, where he was heavily involved in student politics.

After studying PCB/Maths, he enrolled for a course in Orthopaedic Medicine at Mulago Paramedics School, which he "failed to complete because my character did not fit being a doctor."

He subsequently earned a degree in Procurement, Management and Logistics Management from Nkumba University and is currently reading law at Victoria University.

Addressing the confusion surrounding his identity, Luzzi revealed that he was previously known as Ali Kafuuma Ssenyonga, a name he changed when he became heir to his grandfather.

ADVERTISEMENT

This old identity is linked to his close friendship with the late Muhammad Nsereko, the outgoing Kampala Central MP, whom Luzzi previously campaigned for.