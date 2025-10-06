Walukagga pursues masters degree to disprove naysayers

National Unity Platform (NUP) flag bearer for the Busiro East parliamentary seat, Mathias Walukagga, has hit back at his critics by announcing his plan to pursue a Master’s Degree next year.

The musician and politician, who is challenging senior lawyer Medard Lubega Sseggona, revealed he is currently in the third and final year of a Bachelor's Degree in Public Administration and Management at St. Lawrence University and plans to upgrade immediately after graduation.

This move is a direct response to persistent accusations regarding his educational qualifications and fitness for high office.

At a public rally over the weekend, the singer revealed that he was inspired by a fellow artist’s political success.

“Geofferey Lutaaya, my fellow artist, is the one who inspired me to join parliament. There was so much said about him not being educated, but one time I saw him on TV speaking perfect English. I reached out to him and he advised me to get further education,” Walukagga explained.

He asserted that a background in public administration is crucial for a Member of Parliament as it focuses on service delivery, arguing it is “more important than a law degree.” He vowed, “We want to silence those who say we did not go to school.”

Mathias Walukagga

The Shadow of Educational Criticism

Walukagga’s political ambitions have frequently been scrutinised through the lens of education, a common tactic used by seasoned politicians against newcomers from the arts sector.

Critics, including veteran journalist and legislator Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, have often highlighted the perceived lack of formal qualifications among artists seeking parliamentary seats.

