Uganda's Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon Thomas Tayebwa took time off his busy work to catch a game of football in Machester this weekend.

Tayebwa, an ardent fan of Manchester United, graced the club’s first premier league home game under new manager Ruben Amorim.

Big win for new manager

United thrashed Everton 4-0, in the club’s biggest league win in 3 years.

Before the match, the speaker together with his wife Anita and son had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet with Manchester United’s legends including former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Taking to social media, the speaker shared pictures of him posing with the 82-year-old.

The family also posed with United defender Johnny Evans, who didn't make the team despite being uninjured.

“What a first home game for Amorim,” Tayebwa shared.