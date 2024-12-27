Pulse Lists: Top 5 political scandals that rocked Uganda in 2024

Uganda's political landscape in 2024 was marred by several scandals that garnered national and international attention.

From high-profile corruption cases to questionable arrests of opposition figures, the year has seen a series of events that raised serious concerns about governance, human rights, and political integrity in the country.

Here are the top five scandals that captured the public’s attention.

1. MPs Charged with Corruption

In June 2024, three members of the ruling NRM party were charged with corruption after allegedly attempting to influence the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) to inflate its budget.

The accused MPs—Mutembuli, Paul Akamba, and Cissy Namujju Dionizia—were accused of soliciting a 20% kickback from the inflated budget.

Despite pleading not guilty, the MPs were remanded to prison, with court proceedings still ongoing.

They were were however to be granted bail two months later after supporters in the respective consitiencies stages protests and petitions the president to pardon them.

2. Besigye’s Abduction and Arrest

November 2024 witnessed the controversial arrest of opposition leader Dr. Kizza Besigye, who was forcibly deported from Nairobi, Kenya, to Uganda by security operatives.

Besigye was allegedly abducted in a coordinated cross-border operation that violated international law.

The arrest and detetion attracted criticism from Uganda and across the world.

The Parliament pushed government to presented a statement in response to questions about the legality of the operation.

MPs questioning Uganda’s adherence to international norms and the sovereignty of Kenya.

Besigye and his co-accused Obeid Kamulegeya remain on remand in Luzira until early January on charges related to possession of firearms.

3. Mathias Mpuuga Suspended from NUP Over Shs 500 Million Scandal

In March 2024, Mathias Mpuuga, a prominent opposition figure and deputy president of the National Unity Platform (NUP), was suspended from his position after he was accused of receiving a Shs 500 million "good service award" from Parliament.

The award, allegedly given for his work as Leader of the Opposition, sparked outrage within the party, which accused Mpuuga of corruption and abuse of office.

NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi, stated that Mpuuga failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for accepting the funds, which led to his suspension.

Although Mpuuga maintained his innocence, the scandal deepened political divisions within the opposition, leading to his eventual departure from NUP in December to form his own political front, The Democratic Alliance.

4. Speaker Anita Among Faces Corruption Allegations

In June 2024, Speaker of Parliament Anita Among faced corruption allegations and accusations of misuse of office. Among was accused by young Ugandans of engaging in corrupt practices and misappropriating parliamentary resources.

This led to widespread calls for her resignation. Among, who is a close ally of President Museveni, responded defiantly, denying the allegations and accusing her critics of being politically motivated.

Further controversy emerged when the United States imposed sanctions on Among, her husband, and other officials for their involvement in corruption.

Among's wealth and the source of her funds became a central issue, with some questioning her financial dealings.

Despite the backlash, she refused to step down, claiming her critics were undermining Uganda’s values.

5. Uganda’s Support for M23 Rebels

In June 2024, a United Nations report accused Uganda of providing support to the M23 rebel group operating in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The report revealed that Ugandan military officials were allegedly facilitating the M23’s operations and meetings, despite Uganda's participation in regional efforts to monitor a ceasefire in the DRC.

The revelation raised serious questions about Uganda’s involvement in destabilising the region and its relationship with Rwanda, which also supported the M23.

The Ugandan government denied the allegations, with officials arguing that Uganda’s military had been actively working to stabilise the region.

However, the scandal further strained Uganda’s international relations, particularly with the DRC and the United Nations.