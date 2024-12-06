Alien Skin joins Mpuuga as he leaves NUP to launch presidential bid 

Singer Alien Skin has entered a partnership with Hon Mathias Mpuuga as the latter officially unveiled his new political platform that he plans to ride on to contest for presidency in 2026.

The Fangone Forest musicians signed a memorandum of understanding with Mpuuga, whose details were yet to be divulged.

The launch of Mpuuga's The Democratic Alliance Platform, (also dubbed the “New People Power”) took place at Mengo-Bakuli in Kampala on Friday.

It was graced by representatives from other political parties including both FDC factions, ANT, Democratic Party, and UPC among others.

Alien Skin in his remarks thanked Mpuuga for entrusting him with the mobilisation responsibility for the new platform, vowing to ensure that the message "reaches everyone concerned."

"I am very pleased to be accorded this kind of platform to stand here before you as an active politician," he said.

Presidential bid

Speaking to the audience, Mpuuga made known his plans to seek election for the country’s highest office in the next elections.

“I am here to invite you to join the My Leader team, the DP Block and the whole alliance, into a single file of struggling Ugandans for a better country,” he said.

“We have lost so much time backstabbing each other and serving the enemy. The enemy of our people is the one who we have benefited so much.”

Consultations

Mpuuga said his decision to start the new front followed exhaustive consultations with different groups including youths, the elderly, religious leaders and cultural leaders.

“Sadly for us, one single person has been at the helm of the state for 40 years. I am 49 years old. He came to power when I was in P4. It is a shame.”

Leaving NUP

Mpuuga also confirmed parting ways with the leading opposition National Unity Platform, where he served as Vice President and Leader of Opposition before he fell out with the party leadership.

“We have our friends we have left at Kavule, (NUP head offices). They have their own issues, but we have a Uganda to save,” he said.