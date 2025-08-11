One arrested following student drowning at Seeta High School

Police have arrested a swimming pool lifeguard following the suspected drowning of a student at Seeta High School in Mukono District.

Kato Diriisa, the school's swimming pool lifesaver, was detained to assist with investigations into the death of Nsamba Kevin, a student at the Mbalala campus.

The incident occurred on August 3, 2025, around 5:30 PM at the school's swimming pool.

Police received the report at midday on August 4, 2025.

Regional police visited the scene, recorded witness statements, and retrieved the body.

A postmortem examination was conducted, and officers reviewed the school's CCTV footage.

"We plan to take him to court pending guidance from the Director of Public Prosecutions," said ACP Kituuma Rusoke, Police Public Relations Officer.

The police spokesman highlighted critical lessons from the incident for facilities operating swimming pools, emphasising the necessity of CCTV infrastructure in school environments.

He noted that having lifeguards poolside was insufficient, as they often acted as coaches or trainers, distracting them from primary supervision duties.

ACP Rusoke stressed the importance of assessing whether lifeguards have proper lifesaving training and official appointment to perform such duties.

