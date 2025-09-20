NUP secures excess signatures to seal Bobi Wine nomination

Hundreds of people this morning poured into the National Unity Platform (NUP) offices in Kampala to provide signatures for the presidential nomination of Bobi Wine.

The spontaneous mobilisation followed an urgent call from the party to its members from 36 districts to show up at the party offices in Makerere Kavule to provide signatures.

This was hours after receiving news that the signatures submitted to the Electoral Commission (EC) last week were insufficient.

A Community-Driven Effort

David Lewis Rubongoya, the NUP Secretary General, spoke to reporters during the collection exercise, expressing his gratitude at the public’s response.

We got so many people coming here from different districts, including from districts we did not invite

That tells you that this is not a mission for a person but for the people.

He noted that some individuals had travelled through the night to reach the party headquarters, with many still on the way.

Many of the people who came here are not even NUP members, but from other parties, who are coming here to support our presidential candidates. Right now, we have enough signatures already, but we want to provide excess.

From Panic to Relief

The rush for signatures began just hours after the party received a communication from the Electoral Commission that its initial submission was short of the required number. T

The news had sent the party into a state of panic, as the EC's claim was made just days before the nomination deadline of Tuesday, 23rd September.