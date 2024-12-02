Music band boat capsizes at Ggaba beach 

The Marine Police on Lake Victoria last night launched a rescue operation after a boat carrying a music band capsized near Ggaba Beach.

The accident took place at around 9 pm on Sunday, according to the Uganda Police Spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke.

The boat, he said, was carrying members of an unnamed music band, which had just performed at Divine Resort & Spa and were crossing back to Ggaba Beach.

While approaching Ggaba, Kituuma says the boat collided with another oncoming boat and capsised.

At least one band member was still missing by Monday morning according to the police mouthpiece.

"The band boat sank into the water after the collision, but luckily they were close enough and people at Ggaba beach heard them shouting for help,” he said.

“All people on board were saved apart from one who was still missing by this morning. The Marine Police are still looking and once we get their identity we shall be able to share it.”

Public cautioned

The police spokesman went on to urge the public to exercise more caution when travelling on water given the current weather season.