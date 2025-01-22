Museveni reveals ‘mistake' that will wipe NUP out of Buganda

President Yoweri Museveni has predicted a disappointing performance by the National Unity Platform's (NUP) in the upcoming elections in Buganda.

The president said on Wednesday that the leading opposition party was likely to be punished by voters because it discouraged coffee cultivation, a key economic activity in the region.

He made the prediction during his Parish Development Model (PDM) performance assessment tour in Busoga Sub-Region,

"This is actually what the NUP has been telling people in Buganda. They have been telling people not to grow coffee. They said coffee was like the handle of a hand hoe, that it was just trees and no benefit would come from them.”

“That is what is going to destroy the NUP and soon you will hear this (in the upcoming elections). The NUP is finished."

NUP's 2021 Electoral Success in Buganda

In the 2021 general elections, NUP, under the leadership of Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (Bobi Wine), made massive inroads in Buganda and the central region.

The party secured approximately 62% of the parliamentary seats in the central region, while the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) obtained about 35%.

This shift marked a change in the political landscape, as NUP's presidential candidate, Bobi Wine, garnered substantial support from the youth and urban populations, particularly in Buganda.