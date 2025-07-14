LIST: Wives of celebrities running for MP in 2026

The 2026 general elections have attracted numerous candidates, and today we look at women who are in relationships with celebrities and are running for Member of Parliament.

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) will be running primaries on Thursday, July 17, and all the candidates listed below are NRM-leaning.

On that day, their fate may be decided. However, even if they lose, some might choose to come back as independents.

Police revealed on Monday, July 14, during a press conference, that the overall situation during campaigns has been calm, despite isolated incidents of violence involving various political actors and camps.

Campaigning for the NRM primaries for Member of Parliament and LC5 Chairperson has officially ended.

"While the political parties and the Electoral Commission have issued clear guidelines, and the relevant laws are in place, the conduct of some candidates, aspirants, and their agents at times deviates from these regulations," the police said in a statement.

"We have observed rising tensions manifesting in violent attacks, the hiring of goons, vandalism of vehicles, waylaying of rival parties, and the use of radio platforms to defame opponents through malicious allegations and sectarian innuendos."

Phiona Nyamutoro

Phiona Nyamutoro, the Minister of State for Minerals in the Ministry of Energy and Minerals Development, is the wife of singer Eddy Kenzo.

Nyamutoro, who is also the National Female Youth MP, is running for Nebbi District Woman Member of Parliament (MP).

Her current position only allows one to occupy it for one term of five years.

So far, five young candidates have expressed interest in succeeding her as National Female Youth MP.

They include: Gold Ikyiriza, Siyemah Atukunda, Mercy Kanyesigye, Ampaire Diana Kampe, and Pretty Susan Katusiime.

Nyamutoro is challenging, among others, the incumbent Agnes Acibu, who also belongs to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Agnes Kirabo

Agnes Kirabo, currently the Youth MP for the Central Region, is the baby mama of singer Mr. Lee, whose real name is Richard Mugisha.

She is running for Woman Member of Parliament (MP) in Luwero District.

Kirabo is a graduate of Makerere University with a master’s degree in Business Administration.

In the 2021 elections, she defeated six male candidates, securing 780 votes to become Youth MP for the Central Region, beating former Makerere University Guild President Ivan Bwowe.

Before parliament, Kirabo worked at the NRM secretariat as secretary for female affairs and as an auditor. She now serves on the Committee on Trade, Tourism, and Industry.

Mackline Asiimire Bareija

Mackline Asiimire Bareija, a businesswoman and former Vice Guild president of Makerere University Business School (MUBS), is married to comedian Collins Emeka Baryeija, aka Romantic Mukiga.

Mackline Asiimire Bareija