Bobi Wine names Muwanga Kivumbi as NUP Vice President replacing Mpuuga 

NUP President Bobi Wine has appointed Hon Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi as the party Vice President for the Buganda Region.
He replaces Hon Mathias Mpuuga, who was fired from the position last year amid corruption allegations.
Kivumbi is the Butambala County MP and chairman of the Buganda Parliamentary Caucus in Parliament.
David Lewis Rubongoya, the NUP Secretary-General announced on Thursday that the appointment was one of 5 that were made by President Bobi Wine to fill the vacant positions in the party.
“This morning we had a very important meeting of the party's National Executive Committee,” he said.
“As you all know we have had vacant positions in the party and the president, using his powers granted to him by the constitution has appointed some people in those positions.”
Kivumbi takes over office from Mpuuga, who in early December, last year confirmed quitting the NUP as he formed his own political front, the Democratic Alliance
Other changes
Bobi Wine named five other changes in the Party CEC as follows:
Mrs. Jolly Jacquiline Tukamushaba from Rukiga is the new part Vice President for Western Uganda, replacing Jolly Mugisha, who passed away in September last year.
Julius Maganda is the new Secretary for PWDs, replacing Mpala Isabirye who resigned to take on a government public service job.
Harriet Ageno from Dokolo district is the new Secretary for Policy. She replaces Hon Simon Tolit who also passed away in January 2023.
Geoffrey Bwambale Bundibugyo is the new Deputy Secretary for Youth for Western Regio, replacing Moses Ankunda, who left the position after getting a full-time job.
Rev Dr Ben Byamugisha from Bushenyi district is the new Secretary for the Elderly, replacing William Byarugaba aka Jajja NUP who passed away in July 2023.