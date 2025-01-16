Bobi Wine names Muwanga Kivumbi as NUP Vice President replacing Mpuuga 

NUP President Bobi Wine has appointed Hon Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi as the party Vice President for the Buganda Region.

He replaces Hon Mathias Mpuuga, who was fired from the position last year amid corruption allegations.

Kivumbi is the Butambala County MP and chairman of the Buganda Parliamentary Caucus in Parliament.

David Lewis Rubongoya, the NUP Secretary-General announced on Thursday that the appointment was one of 5 that were made by President Bobi Wine to fill the vacant positions in the party.

“This morning we had a very important meeting of the party's National Executive Committee,” he said.

“As you all know we have had vacant positions in the party and the president, using his powers granted to him by the constitution has appointed some people in those positions.”

Kivumbi takes over office from Mpuuga, who in early December, last year confirmed quitting the NUP as he formed his own political front, the Democratic Alliance

Other changes