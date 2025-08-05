KCCA boss announces return of Kampala City Festival

Kampala Capital City Authority has announced the revival of the popular Kampala City Festival.

In a press statement released by the Executive Director, Sharifah Buzeki, the 2025 edition of the festival will be launched on August 6 at the City Hall.

“I am excited to announce the return of a city celebration, the Kampala City Festival 2025.

'The launch shall be on 6th August 2025 at City Hall, and the Festival date shall be announced on that day. It’s going to be bigger, better, and bolder!” she said.

“This will be a celebration of our culture, innovation, creativity and community spirit. It’s not just about fun– but coming together as a city, recognising how far we’ve come, and renewing our commitment to building a cleaner and liveable Kampala.”

KCCA Executive Director, Sharifah Buzeki

About the festival

According to KCCA, the Kampala City Festival is a signature brand that draws multitudes to Kampala to celebrate culture, unity and provides immense networking opportunities for businesses.

The inaugural edition in 2014 attracted over 2 million revellers, cutting across different age groups and races.

The biggest street party in East Africa brings together all City dwellers, stakeholders and business people. It focuses on togetherness, one of the city’s oldest and richest cultural ideas.

On this fine occasion, song, dance, food, entertainment, merry making, shopping, culture and diversity are all enjoyed right in the middle of this great metropolis.