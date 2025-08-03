Bobi Wine unveils team to take on Anita Among’s Teso subregion 

Ahead of the 2026 general elections, National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has thrown his weight behind a number of candidates to contest for elective positions in Eastern Uganda.

Among these is Mercy Alupo, a youthful aspirant to challenge Speaker of Parliament Anita Among in Bukedea for District Woman MP.

At the National Unity Platform offices in Kampala, Bobi Wine unveiled their flagbearers in the Teso region, a strong NRM stronghold.

“The mission before us is bigger than politics,” he said before adding.

“We must reject the politics of division, stop the cheap infighting, and unite around a shared dream for a better Uganda. We are not fighting individuals, we are dismantling systems that have failed an entire generation.”

Alupo reiterated the same message, noting she is not on a mission to replace faces but rather a ‘generational mission’.

“This is not just about replacing faces, it's about dismantling a system that has kept our people down. We choose service over selfishness, truth over intimidation, and unity over tribalism. It’s time to liberate Bukedea, Teso and Uganda,” she said.

Alupo faces stiff competition from Rt. Hon Among, who sailed unopposed in the NRM party primaries.

Away from district elections, the NRM bigwig is also contesting for the second National Vice Chairperson (Female) on the Central Executive Committee, the ruling party’s top organ.

Those unveiled at the party offices included candidates for Member of Parliament (MP) and LCV aspirants, alongside the party’s Presidential flag bearer for the 2026 elections, Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

NUP President Bobi Wine delivered a commanding keynote address where he decried the deepening corruption, state brutality, human rights violations, tribalism, and regional segregation that have become synonymous with the ruling NRM regime.

Emuk Benjamen MP Aspirant for Bukedea County 2026-2031 while addressing the NUP top leadership shortly after being unveiled at the NUP Secretariat Wednesday July 30, 2025.

Among the standout leaders introduced to the nation was Hon. Emuk Benjamen, the NUP flag-bearer for Bukedea County Member of Parliament, whose rise from humble beginnings to national prominence is fast inspiring a movement of transformation in Eastern Uganda.

“My interest in representing Bukedea County in Parliament is driven by purpose, passion, and a personal commitment to see my community rise beyond its limitations,” he stated during his unveiling.

“I’ve walked the dusty roads of Bukedea. I’ve listened to farmers, mothers, teachers, and the youth. I understand their pain, but more importantly, I know their unrealised potential. For too long, we’ve had leaders who sit in power but forget the people.”

A graduate of Kampala International University with a diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication, Emuk built his media career working for top media houses like Chimpreports and Kampala Sqoop, later transitioning to Public Relations at the reputable Fireworks Advertising under Brainchild BCW Africa, managing high-profile brands including Airtel Uganda, TotalEnergies EP, aBi and the MasterCard Foundation among others.

Also unveiled was Hon. Julius Ocen, former Member of Parliament for Kapelebyong, now seeking a return to Parliament under the NUP ticket.

Ocen used the platform to raise one of the most urgent issues facing the Teso sub-region—the hijacking of the war compensation scheme meant for victims of the LRA insurgency and cattle raids.

“The people of Teso have suffered. Our livestock was stolen, our families broken, and our land ravaged. The government promised compensation—but this process has been hijacked by regime agents, and the real victims have been sidelined and silenced,” Ocen passionately stated.