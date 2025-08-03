Muhoozi forgives Gen Sejusa, set for talks 

Chief of Defence Forces Gen Kainerugaba Muhoozi has revealed that he has "made peace in his heart with Gen David Tinyefuza aka Gen Sejusa."

In a post on X, Gen Muhoozi stated that Sejusa had heaped on him a lot of injuries for many years.

“I have made peace in my heart with General Tinyefuza. After all the injury he heaped on me for many years, I forgive him”, part of the tweet read.

He further added that he will meet with the retired general under the supervision of President Yoweri Museveni in the next two weeks.

“I will meet him, under the supervision of the Commander-in-Chief, in exactly 2 weeks!” Muhoozi added.

Gen David Sejusa

Gen Sejusa and the alleged ‘Muhoozi project’

In 2013, Gen Sejusa, then serving as the Coordinator of Intelligence Services, alleged in a letter to the Internal Security Organisation that there was a secret plan he coined as the ‘Muhoozi Project’, which was underway to have the First Son, then Brig. Muhoozi was groomed as the next president of Uganda.

In the letter, he stated that key senior military officers and politicians opposed to the project would face intimidation and possible elimination.

The letter leaked to the media, causing high-stakes tension. Gen Sejusa fled to exile, citing fear for his life.

The president vehemently dismissed the report, describing it as a diversion and also noted that Uganda’s future would only be decided by Ugandans through democratic means. Government spokesman Fred Opolot, speaking to VoA, described the allegations of Gen Sejusa as untrue.

“The allegation or insinuation that Museveni is grooming his son is completely untrue,” said government spokesman Fred Opolot.

“President Museveni has been at the forefront of ensuring democratic progress of the country, and it is diversionary to suggest that all of a sudden he is grooming his son.”

“Ugandans are not focused on this -- it is just the countable opposition activists who are raising these issues,” said Opolot.

“Muhoozi has propelled himself, and he has shown excellence in the army hierarchy. He has been promoted, as have all other army officers. If his son has the ambition to excel, surely it is no reason to castigate the president for promoting his son.”

In 2022, Sejusa was formally retired from the army and led a delegation of high-profile military officers at the function.