Museveni appoints Zeija Flavian as new Deputy Chief Justice

President Yoweri Museveni has appointed Justice Zeija Flavian as the new Deputy Chief Justice, along with Justice Muzamiru Kibeedi Mutangula as a Justice of the Supreme Court and eight Justices to the Court of Appeal.

The newly appointed Justices of the Court of Appeal include Lady Justice Ketra Kitariisibwa Katunguka, Lady Justice Sabiiti Cornelia Kakooza, Stella Alibateese, Lady Justice Florence Nakacwa, Byaruhanga Jesse Rugyema, Musisi John Mike, Justice Ssekaana Musa, and Lady Justice Nambayo Esta.

Additionally, Museveni has appointed 21 acting judges to the High Court for a period of two years. They are Sarah Langa Siu, Rosemary Bareebe Ngabirano, Mary Babirye, Lillian Alum Omara, Charles Kasibayo, Mary KaitesI Kisakye, Susan Odongo, Karooli Lwanga Ssemogerere, Joanita Gertrude Bushara, Simon Peter Kinobe Mutegeki, Vincent Opyene, Sarah Birungi Kalibbala, Isaac Teko Bony, Deepa Verma, Flavia Grace Lamuno, Fatuma Nanziri Bwanika, Kwemara Kafuuzi Gelase, Godfrey Himbaza, Andrew Khaukha, Dr. Ginamia Melody Ngwatu, and Ida Nakiganda.